Brokers Set Expectations for Western Copper and Gold Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Copper and Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Western Copper and Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WRN. Eight Capital set a C$4.25 price target on Western Copper and Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 target price on Western Copper and Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

WRN opened at C$1.65 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.27 and a twelve month high of C$2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$327.06 million, a PE ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 28.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

