Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Reduced by William Blair

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

