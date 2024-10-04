abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.29. 31,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 32,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from abrdn National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 108.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 51.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 36.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 155.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 158,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 96,630 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

