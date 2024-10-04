abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.29. 31,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 32,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from abrdn National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.
About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
