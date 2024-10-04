A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 123.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 51,460 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,702,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 4,320 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $190,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $338,150.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,734.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $190,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock worth $4,911,036. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

