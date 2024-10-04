Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 28,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 107,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $146.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 80.84% and a negative net margin of 3,318.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

About Arbe Robotics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics in the first quarter valued at $7,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

