Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 2.5 %

REED stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.07. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

