American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Shares Up 68.6% – What’s Next?

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 68.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.00 and last traded at $145.00. 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

American Biltrite Stock Up 68.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.19.

American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter. American Biltrite had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.

