Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Shares Up 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.19. 8,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 14,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Glucose Health Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

