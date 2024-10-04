Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Trading Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 52,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 93,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Revival Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

About Revival Gold

(Get Free Report)

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.