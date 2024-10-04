Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Trading Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 23,065 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 965% from the average daily volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

