AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.710-10.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.67-10.87 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised AbbVie to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.64.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.38. 3,453,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,339,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $345.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

