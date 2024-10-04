Contrasting Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) and Its Rivals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) is one of 1,025 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Actinium Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Competitors 7245 20196 47120 1112 2.56

Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 540.45%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 63.67%. Given Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Actinium Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals N/A -101.69% -48.91% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,628.10% -299.05% -32.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Actinium Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

27.5% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Actinium Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals $81,000.00 -$48.82 million -1.04 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Competitors $9.45 billion $147.48 million -4.46

Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Actinium Pharmaceuticals. Actinium Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Actinium Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Actinium Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML). The company focuses on advancing its development for product candidate Actimab-A, a therapeutic agent that has demonstrated potential activity in r/r AML patients. In addition, it engages with the National Cancer Institute under the cooperative research and development agreement for the development of Actimab-A in AML and other myeloid malignancies. Its Iomab-ACT, a next generation conditioning candidate, is being developed for improving patient access and outcomes for curative cell and gene therapies. Further, the company’s research and development activities primarily focus on advancing various preclinical programs for solid tumor indications. The company holds approximately 235 patents and patent applications, including various patents related to the manufacture of the isotope Ac-225 in a cyclotron. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.