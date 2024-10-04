FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Lilium Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lilium in a report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Lilium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lilium’s FY2028 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LILM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lilium from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lilium in a research report on Monday.

Lilium Trading Down 2.2 %

Lilium stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Lilium has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lilium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Designs Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lilium during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

Featured Stories

