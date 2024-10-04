FY2026 EPS Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Immunovant in a research report issued on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.70) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.67). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMVT. UBS Group decreased their target price on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Get Our Latest Report on IMVT

Immunovant Trading Down 0.8 %

IMVT stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $42,847.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,695.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $42,847.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,695.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $129,609.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,641.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $904,638. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 70,285 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 66,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 976,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after buying an additional 226,237 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $1,896,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 98,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.