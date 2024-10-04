Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Gladstone Investment in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of GAIN opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $543.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.33. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 85,791 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

