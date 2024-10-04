Zacks Research Comments on Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 236,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 87,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48,146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,229,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 331,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

