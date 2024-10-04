Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a report released on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2027 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $78.18 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20.

Insider Activity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,952 shares of company stock worth $3,526,147 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $2,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 149,133 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $7,828,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $49,443,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $4,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

