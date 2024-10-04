FY2025 EPS Estimates for Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM) Lifted by Roth Capital

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alaska Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10).

Western Alaska Minerals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CVE:WAM opened at C$0.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80. Western Alaska Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 3.59.

Western Alaska Minerals ( CVE:WAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03).

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Round Top Property that consists of 92 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley and Nulato mining districts of Alaska; the Honker Property that consists of 24 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley mining district of Alaska; and the Illinois Creek Mine Project covering a total area of approximately 73,000 acres located in Alaska.

