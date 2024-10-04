Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BKR. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.56.

BKR opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

