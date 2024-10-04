FY2025 EPS Estimates for Workday, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Workday in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the software maker will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $240.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.03 and a 200 day moving average of $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Workday by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Workday by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total transaction of $17,317,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,353,539.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total transaction of $17,317,494.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,353,539.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,123 shares of company stock worth $94,376,699. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

