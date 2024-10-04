Zacks Research Comments on General Mills, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Mills in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.59 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $73.04 on Thursday. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444,312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in General Mills by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in General Mills by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,858,000 after purchasing an additional 501,717 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,629,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,151,000 after purchasing an additional 323,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,413,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,478,000 after buying an additional 148,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

