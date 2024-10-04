Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Reduced by Analyst

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.15. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of C$426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$369.60 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.76. The stock has a market cap of C$337.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.66. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$3.75 and a twelve month high of C$5.54.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 145,189 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$580,756.00. In related news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 145,189 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$580,756.00. Also, insider Sime Armoyan bought 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$296,367.75. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 295,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,744. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

