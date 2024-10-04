HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Savara in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 9.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Savara by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Savara by 64.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

