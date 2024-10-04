Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Oracle Co. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Oracle in a research report issued on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.86. The company has a market capitalization of $462.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $173.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

