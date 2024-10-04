FY2026 EPS Estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($4.17) per share.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 343,854 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 213,149 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

