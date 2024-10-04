Financial Analysis: BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) and BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Perimeter Solutions has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Perimeter Solutions and BioLargo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Perimeter Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.20%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than BioLargo.

89.9% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and BioLargo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $388.43 million 4.88 $67.49 million ($0.23) -56.70 BioLargo $12.23 million 6.04 -$3.50 million ($0.03) -8.19

Perimeter Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. Perimeter Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLargo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and BioLargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions -14.12% 2.94% 1.41% BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12%

Summary

Perimeter Solutions beats BioLargo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Specialty Products segment produces and sells Phosphorus Pentasulfide, which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, and SOLBERG brands. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

