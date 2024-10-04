Liberty Energy Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LBRT. Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 765,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,538,544.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 79,374 shares of company stock worth $1,642,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

