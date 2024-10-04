Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s FY2027 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $110.33 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $116.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

