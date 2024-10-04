FY2025 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Increased by Analyst

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a report issued on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Redfin has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $33,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Redfin by 282.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $72,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

