Brokerages Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) PT at $246.06

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $5,083,653.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,883.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $5,083,653.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,883.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.