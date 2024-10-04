Analysts Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target at $55.85

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.85.
MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MNST
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Monster Beverage
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.