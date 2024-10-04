Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $100.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

AMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.03. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -150.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $591.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.34 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 461,368 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 158,398 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,670,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $6,752,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

