Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $62.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Sunoco Price Performance

Sunoco stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.8756 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 77.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after acquiring an additional 275,875 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,089,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 26,345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,351,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,258 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 700,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after buying an additional 447,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Sunoco by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 583,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after buying an additional 146,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Further Reading

