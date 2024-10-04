Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) PT at $148.21

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

H opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.58. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

