Analysts Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) PT at $142.93

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Wolfe Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,953 shares of company stock worth $2,013,630. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 953.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

