Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.82) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.39) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

XENE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 207.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

