Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.82) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.39) EPS.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.
Shares of XENE opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $50.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 207.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
