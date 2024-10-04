Brokerages Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT at $282.93

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $254.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

In other news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,121,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,622,660. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,220,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $286.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.38 and a 200-day moving average of $264.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $218.63 and a one year high of $301.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

