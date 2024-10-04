Wedbush Comments on IGM Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for IGM Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.84). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IGM Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.13) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IGMS. Truist Financial cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 3.5 %

IGMS stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $879.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 119.02% and a negative net margin of 7,571.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 71.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $45,536.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,430.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $45,536.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $279,957. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

