Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $70.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $77.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

