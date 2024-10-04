Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT at $48.72

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,003,000 after purchasing an additional 929,251 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,247,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,611,000 after acquiring an additional 86,165 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,089,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,724,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,019,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

