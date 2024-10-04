Analysts Issue Forecasts for RediShred Capital Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Singular Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a report issued on Monday, September 30th. Singular Research analyst D. Marsh expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Singular Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.28 million. RediShred Capital had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

KUT opened at C$4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$73.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.08. RediShred Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$2.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00.

RediShred Capital Company Profile



RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.

