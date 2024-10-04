Brokerages Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price at $82.06

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.06.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 233.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

