Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price at $45.81

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 1,512,761 shares of company stock valued at $56,845,787 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 154,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 60,173 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 565,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 225,985 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

