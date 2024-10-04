Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $75.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $343,230.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,216.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $343,230.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,216.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,788 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ambarella by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 13,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 22.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $65.88.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

