Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT) Receives $21.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARDT. Loop Capital began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARDT opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.87. Ardent Health Partners has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ardent Health Partners

(Get Free Report

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.