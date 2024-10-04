Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Target Price at $9.00

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

AMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.43 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1,235.03% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

