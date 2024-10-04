Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Up 6.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $141.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vistra traded as high as $133.93 and last traded at $133.39. Approximately 4,641,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,793,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.37.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Get Vistra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vistra

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Vistra Stock Up 5.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.