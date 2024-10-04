Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 111240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Specifically, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 213,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$294,530.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Andean Precious Metals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. Andean Precious Metals had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of C$95.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3792135 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

