Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 111240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.
Specifically, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 213,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$294,530.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Andean Precious Metals Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.13.
Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. Andean Precious Metals had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of C$95.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3792135 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Andean Precious Metals Company Profile
Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Andean Precious Metals
- What does consumer price index measure?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.