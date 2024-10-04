Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 12580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Specifically, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $625,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,481,592 shares in the company, valued at $108,834,565.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $605.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 931,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 279,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 87,516 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $7,156,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

