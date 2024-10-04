Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 331 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.35), with a volume of 701956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($4.01).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

Galliford Try Trading Up 8.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 297.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 270.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £326.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2,334.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

